Asian Doll Shares Heartbreaking Messages After Killing Of Ex-Boyfriend King Von: ‘My Heart Is Gone’

Asian Doll took to social media to share her heartbreak over the killing of ex-boyfriend King Von, with the rapper writing that she didn’t know how she would be able to move on after his fatal shooting.

As NBC News reported, King Von was shot and killed outside a bar in Atlanta in the early morning hours on Friday. The rapper, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett, was reportedly murdered amid an argument between two groups of men that escalated to gunfire. Six people were shot in total, the report noted, with King Von and two other men dying as a result of injuries. Police detained two people at the scene, saying they believed them to be suspects. The pair were expected to face charges.

His killing prompted an outpouring of condolences, including some heartbroken messages from his former love interest. As Complex noted, he and Asian Doll had been romantically linked as recently as last month, and the feelings reportedly remained quite strong. She took to Twitter to say that she had a hard time seeing how she would be able to go on after his death.

“I’ll never be the same I just hope you visit me in all my dreams I just wanna sleep so I can picture us again I just wanna close my eyes & never open then again,” she tweeted. “Von I’m gone.”

“My heart is gone I’m just a empty soul in a human body I rather die then to feel this pain I CANT TAKE IT IM NOT STRONG ENOUGH VON,” she wrote in a subsequent tweet.

Asian Doll also shared that she was proud of his accomplishments, as he had to come up in the rap scene in Chicago and eventually found national fame while overcoming personal struggles.

She also took to Instagram to share pictures of the two together and more messages revealing the pain she felt. Her update included multiple images that showed them embracing, as well as a photo where he stood on a stair above her and leaned down as they shared a kiss.

The posts became a memorial of sorts, with many fans leaving condolences and sharing their own memories of him and his music. Some reached out to Asian Doll specifically, including fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, who said she was keeping her in her prayers.

“I’m sure I don’t have the right words but I’m sending my love & praying for your strength, baby girl,” she tweeted.