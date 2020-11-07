Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Amazing Figure In Sizzling Red Bikini

Russian bombshell Polina Malinovskaya dropped thousands of jaws on Thursday, November 5, when she shared some smoking-hot new images of herself with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The 22-year-old internet sensation was captured on the beach on a beautiful day for the three-slide series. Polina took center stage as she situated herself before the camera and struck numerous sexy poses.

She posed slightly from her right side in the first image, standing up straight as she popped one hip out to showcase her curvy form. She shared a wide smile with the camera, as she stared into its lens. The second snapshot displayed the model from her front as she grabbed on her locks and cocked one hip out again. She pouted in this frame.

Polina posed from her left side in the third photo, showcasing her profile and pert derriere, which was propped out. She also had one arm in the air, giving off a more candid vibe.

Her long, highlighted, blond hair was in slight, natural-looking waves as it cascaded down her back.

She showed off her enviable figure in a skimpy red bikini from Ark Swimwear, an Australian-based swimsuit company that focuses on minimalist designs. The top tied around her neck and back, and featured two tiny triangle-cut cups that gave way to a great deal of cleavage, underboob, and sideboob.

The suit’s matching bottoms flaunted more of her figure as they were designed with a scanty thong cut that highlighted her hips and drew the eye to her booty. The briefs sides also accented her flat midriff.

She revealed via the post’s geotag that she was photographed in Ahau Tulum, an up-scale beach resort in Mexico. In the caption, she joked with her followers, saying that Kanye West might not see victory this presidential election.

The breathtaking slideshow was instantly met with approval from social media users, amassing more than 148,000 likes since going live less than a day ago. Hundreds of fans also took to the comments section to announce their admiration for the model’s good looks, flawless form, and tiny bathing suit.

“Absolutely beautiful Polina,” one Instagram user wrote, filling their comment with fire, red-heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Very beautiful lady,” a second fan chimed in.

“Damn you look amazing. Love you terrific bikini bod,” a third admirer gushed.

“Simply beautiful, wonderful, perfect,” a fourth individual asserted.

The Belarus-born beauty frequently tantalizes her fans with stunning content. Earlier this week, she shared some images in which she rocked a white bikini that wrapped around her midriff and showed off her curvy body once more.