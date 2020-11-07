Rosie Anna Williams Goes Braless Under A Long Coat

British model and TV personality Rosie Anna Williams often wows her legions of followers with her skin-baring snapshots. Friday, November 6, was no exception, as the hottie took to her page and uploaded yet another sexy pic to mesmerize users.

In the picture, Rosie rocked a long, black leather coat which she teamed with a pair of matching pants with ruched detailing. To spice things up, Rosie ditched her bra to put her bare chest and a hint of cleavage on full display.

Rosie, who rose to fame after appearing in the popular series Love Island in 2018, wore her brunette tresses in a sleek bun. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of thick hoop earrings and a chain necklace that rested at the base of her neck. She also accessorized with a delicate pendant and two rings.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Manchester, United Kingdom. The shoot took place at a nondescript location, against the background of a light gray wall. A gold chair could also be seen in the pic.

To pose, Rosie spread her legs wide apart and placed a hand on the back of the chair for support. The stunner tugged at one of the lapels of the coat and gazed straight at the lens. She puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

In the caption, Rosie informed users that her chic outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Missy Empire, adding that the brand also sponsored her post. She also wrote that the shoot took place at her place as she has been working from home.

Within four hours, the snapshot amassed more than 3,100 likes. Besides, many of Rosie’s followers took to the comments section and shared about a hundred messages in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, as well as her incredible style.

“This is a sensational photograph! You are beyond stunning,” one of her fans commented.

“Wow, I think you can work from anywhere and still look amazing,” another user wrote in response to the caption.

“You look incredible. I love you so much,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“Insanely gorgeous!! I am speechless,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “queen,” “yessss!!!” and “what a babe,” to express their adoration.

Apart from her fans, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Rachel Ward, Kendall Rae Knight, and Courtney Black.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, Rosie uploaded another sultry photograph on October 25th in which she rocked a coffee-colored corseted mini dress that perfectly hugged her slender physique.