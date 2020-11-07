Abigail Ratchford Stuns Fans In White Teddy While Posing On A Bed: ‘Big And Full’

Abigail Ratchford surely made more than a few heads turn on Friday, November 6, with her latest post. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” shared a smoldering snapshot in which she put her incredible hourglass figure fully on display as she modeled a lingerie set while posing seductively on a bed.

Ratchford was lying on a comfy white duvet and surrounded by white and gray pillows. Her torso faced the camera, while her legs were kicked to the side. She propped herself up on one elbow and rested the opposite arm across her stomach. Her jet-black hair was parted in the middle and styled down, allowing her soft waves to fall over her chest.

Ratchford slayed in an all-white set, including a teddy with an underwire structure that helped to emphasize her famously large chest. The demi cups were narrowly cut, dipping low, while thin straps stretched over her shoulders. The bodice was made of sheer panels and included garters.

She teamed it with a pair of matching bottoms that sat low. On her legs, Ratchford sported sheer stockings that clung to her thighs.

The tag indicated that the photo was taken by photographer Mickie Vulture. In the caption, Ratchford teased that she loved how “big and full” her eyelashes looked in the picture.

It comes at no surprise that the photo was an immediate success with Ratchford’s followers. Within the first hour, it has racked up more than 36,400 likes and over 525 comments. They used the occasion to joke along with her caption, while praising her killer physique, beauty, outfit and, of course, lashes.

“Big and full doesn’t just apply to those great lashes, babe. [winky face] [blue heart] You are completely out of this world fine!” one of her fans gushed.

“Girl you just amazing, keep up the work and probably should post a bit more,” added another fan.

“I think I would like them if I was able to see ur face properly,” a third one replied.

“Every thing is big not just your lashes,” gushed a fourth admirer.

Ratchford is famous for her curvaceous body, which she isn’t shy to show off on her Instagram feed. Last week, she did just that when she uploaded a slideshow that once again saw her in sexy lingerie, as The Inquisitr has written. It was made of a shiny black material and featured a bra with several belt-like straps that buckled between her breasts. The photo showed her next to a bust as she held a book and a white rose.