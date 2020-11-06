Instagram Model Julia Muniz Poses Topless & Uses Seashells To Cover-Up On The Beach For Steamy Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz flaunted her curves in a scintillating snap for her latest upload. In the pic, she was photographed topless with tiny bikini bottoms as she used seashells to cover-up her chest.

The popular surfer is known for spending a lot of time in the water, and in this update she was on the shore of a picturesque beach. There was clear water taking up most of the frame in the background, and another portion of the beach was visible in the distance. Similar to other recent posts, she tagged the location as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia.

Muniz was captured from the thighs up and the top-half of her gorgeous face was out of frame. She turned her body slightly to the side as she held her hands over her breasts which were covered by two seashells. Her long black hair appeared wet and could be seen flowing down her back. Muniz kept her mouth closed while facing off-camera.

The 22-year-old was topless but had the two white shells as cups over her chest, and she rocked bottoms from Lokahi Swimwear. Her pink bottoms had a red floral pattern, and scrunched material on the front with thin straps that knotted on the sides. The sun cast a shadow across Muniz’s chest, and her complexion popped against the watery backdrop. Viewers were treated to an eyeful of her toned stomach, fit legs, and athletic figure.

For the caption – as per Google Translate – the social media influencer wrote “mermaid” in Portuguese. She tagged the swimwear company in the snap along with the shoot’s photographer, Amber Mozo, before uploading it on Friday.

Many of the model’s 758,000 Instagram followers took notice of the steamy upload, and nearly 13,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over 10 hours after it went online. Muniz received 70 comments in that time, as her replies were littered with heart and fire emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments in both English and Portuguese.

“True natural beauty,” one follower responded.

“Such a beautiful photo,” an admirer wrote while adding sparkle and heart emoji.

“I’ve never noticed the tattoo on your hip,” one keen-eyed fan commented.

“If you put those shells up to your ears you can hear the ocean!” an Instagram user joked.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Muniz showcased her stunning physique in a knitted bikini. She was photographed posing alongside another model. The peach-colored number gave viewers a glimpse of her sideboob as she struck sultry poses.