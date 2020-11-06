Jessica Killings Showcases Itty-Bitty Waist In Skintight Leggings And Crop Top

Jessica Killings showed off her amazing shape on Thursday, November 5, when she treated her 1.9 million Instagram followers to a new photo in which she rocked a workout set that clung to her curves.

The photo showed the American model and fitness aficionado in front of a dark staircase as she faced the camera. Killings propped her left knee forward while kicking her hips in the opposite direction, highlighting the curves of her lower body. She glanced at the camera straight on, curling her lips into a soft smile.

Killings sported a pair of dark blue leggings made from a stretchy material that outlined her shapely legs, particularly her toned thighs. It had a medium waistband that sat a few inches below her belly button, hugging her itty-bitty waist. On her torso, she had on a matching top with a cropped hemline that showed off her flat stomach. Its fabric had a mesh-like texture that gave it a semi-sheer effect.

Killings wore her chocolate hair in a perfect middle part and styled in loose waves, which she pulled over her left shoulder while allowing the rest to fall against her back.

She revealed in the caption that her post was an ad for 1st Phorm, a brand of supplements for which she is an athlete and ambassador, as indicated in her Instagram bio. Killings was specifically promoting a pre-workout product, which she claimed helps “reduce lactic acid buildup, muscle fatigue and increases blood flow.”

Killings’s post has attracted more than 16,000 likes and over 175 comments in under a day. Her fans took to the comments section to rave about her fit body and to remark upon her unique beauty.

“Wow always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” one user wrote.

“That’s great and I wish you a nice day, dear Jessica,” wished her another user.

“Two posts today [praying hands] [red heart] [red rose] have a great night Beautiful,” a third admirer added.

“Looks like you’re walking down 5th Ave in NYC,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Killings often posts fitness-related posts, though she also sometimes flaunts her done-up side. Earlier this week, she shared a professional photo of herself rocking a killer red ensemble for a fiery look, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She opted to go braless underneath an open blazer, which was carefully placed to cover her breasts. Her pants rose above her navel and blended in perfectly with her boots. She was photographed from above as she sprawled on the ground.