President Trump Not Expected To Speak Tonight As White House Reportedly Calls ‘Lid’

NBC News White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell revealed on Friday evening that Donald Trump is not expected to speak to the public for the day.

“‘Lid’ called at the White House so no expectation now that the president will speak tonight. No other planned news events are expected,” she tweeted.

The claim was supported by various other reporters, including New York Times chief White House correspondent Peter Baker, who tweeted that Trump has no plans to make an appearance this evening.

Lids are called by the White House when no more news will be released for the day. The Friday lid comes as the president continues to take aim at the integrity of the 2020 election results, which show his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, six electoral votes away from the White House. Meanwhile, Trump is 56 away from the finish line with a narrow path to victory.

Per The Washington Post, both Trump and his challenger called a lid on Wednesday night, when Trump was active on Twitter through the day and claimed victory in the states of North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia. The tweet was quickly flagged by Twitter for misleading information about a civic process.

Win McNamee / Getty Images

As noted by political reporter Monica Alba, the Friday White House lid comes after Biden’s campaign announced that the former vice president would appear to the public at some point in the evening.

Speculation has swirled around the possibility that the Democrat will declare victory in the election as ballots continue to put him ahead in the remaining states of Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.

The same night, Trump took to Twitter to push back on a possible speech from his opponent.

“Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!” he tweeted.

Trump last addressed the public in a Thursday briefing where he made claims of electoral fraud, which Politico claimed are thus far unfounded.

“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” he said. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late — we’re looking at them very strongly, but a lot of votes came in late.”

The publication claimed there are no reports of interference or “major issues” outside of technical glitches and extended polling-site hours.

As The Inquisitr reported, Donald Trump Jr. has supported his father’s claims and pushed for a war over the electoral results in a battle for American’s future.