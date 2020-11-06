Camila Bernal Flaunts Famous Booty And A Little Underboob While Wearing Stunning Yellow Dress

Instagram model Camila Bernal wowed her 1.4 million followers with her latest post. The update, which was posted on Friday, November 6, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable curves in a unique dress before apparently heading out for a night on the town.

Camila wore a skintight yellow gown that helped to highlight her stunning hourglass figure. The outfit clung to her form in the first snap, showing off her voluptuous booty as she stood with her back to the camera. Her dark hair was straightened and pulled back from her face, falling down over her smooth back as she posed.

The next photo showed off more details. The front featured delicate shoestring straps that zigzagged through the front of the dress before doing up around her neck in a halter-style. A large keyhole cutout was also present and showed off Camila’s flat stomach. With the strappy detailing on the top, a little underboob was also on display.

The Instagram sensation also shared some video footage with her latest update. The first clip saw her sitting on a low set of drawers as she twirled her hair with one hand and leaned back and forth.

Finally, Camila sat in the back of a car. Smoothing back her hair, she then pouted at her intended audience. Outside, it was dark as the model headed out for the night.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the update. Within 20 hours, the photo had already garnered 13,700 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated supporters.

There was a multitude of comments, some of which were in a variety of languages. The term “hermosa” cropped up quite a bit. According to a Google translation, this word means “beautiful” in English.

“You are literally perfection,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“So beautiful super wonderful,” a fan remarked.

“Queen,” another user simply stated.

“Cute dress u look amazingly beautiful,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In order to avoid any language barriers, it appeared that many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to show their appreciation. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, considering the content, the peach emoji also turned up frequently as well.

Camila often puts her curvaceous booty on display when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared video content of herself jiggling her buns white wearing her underwear. As to be expected, her fans were suitably impressed with the captivating display.