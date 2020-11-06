Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Sally Schemes For A Bigger Prize

The next week on The Young and the Restless spoilers video for November 9 through 13 teases that Chance proposes, and shortly after Abby says yes, he puts his life on the line for Adam. Elsewhere, Theo tries to entice Sally, but she eyes a bigger prize.

Thanksgiving is coming soon, and Chance (Donny Boaz) has a whole lot to be thankful for because of his relationship with Abby (Melissa Ordway). He sets up a gorgeous display in Chancellor Park. There are autumn-colored roses and huge balloon bouquets featuring leaves amid the beautiful foliage in the outdoor setting.

Abby looks as pleased as she can be, and Chance begins to get down on one knee to ask her an important question. He not only wants to have babies with her, but also take a trip down the aisle. Chance wants the whole thing when it comes to Abby, and all she has to do to change their lives forever is tell him yes, and happiness is there’s forever.

At least that’s what Chance thinks. However, shortly after he pops the question, Chance is wrenched away from the afterglow. He gets word that Adam (Mark Grossman) is on the move and headed towards Newman Tower. Chance finds his one-time friend, and they have words, but nothing comes of it. As they’re leaving, the detective notices somebody dressed entirely in black, pointing a gun toward a distracted Adam. It seems Adam is too busy arming an explosive device. Chance yells out at Adam as the hidden person seems primed to pull the trigger. Chance runs out, and it seems like the newly engaged man may end up between Adam and a bullet, which isn’t going to be good news for Abby.

Finally, Theo (Tyler Johnson) isn’t thrilled about losing out in Dina’s (Marla Adams) will, and he thinks perhaps he could find an ally in his old pal Sally (Courtney Hope). The two share a meal, and Theo pointedly states that he doesn’t see the fashion designer being the type of person who is content to simply hand Lauren (Tracey Bregman) her coffee every day. Recently, Sally accepted Lauren’s offer of becoming her personal assistant, but she did not look too happy about it, and Theo pegs the situation perfectly. However, Sally lets him know that she’s got her eyes on a much bigger prize, and it seems that Sally hopes to use her Lauren connection to step up to bigger and better things in Genoa City. That might be great for her, but if Theo is looking for a collaborator against the Abbotts, he likely won’t find it in Sally.