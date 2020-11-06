Qimmah Russo Pulls Down Leggings To Show Off More Of Her Washboard Abs

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo flaunted her famous figure in front of her 1.6 million Instagram followers in her latest post. The update, which was posted on Friday, November 6, saw the celebrity declaring herself the queen of washboard abs as she showed off her chiseled curves.

Qimmah stood in front of a large mirror in a bathroom in order to show off her contoured midriff. She wore a black-and-white top over a white sports bra. However, she had tucked her clothing up over her bra in order to show off her stomach. As she did so, she also flaunted some impressive cleavage.

She teamed this with pink leggings with a wide band at the top. It had been folded over but Qimmah pulled it down further down over her trim hips as she held her camera and took the footage.

Zooming in on her body, Qimmah then turned herself a little before flexing her muscles and showing off her impressive midsection. As she moved, her toned arms could also be seen.

The trainer’s dark curls had been pulled up into a messy ponytail on top of her head. She also appeared to be a little sweaty, indicating that this clip had been shot after a workout at the gym.

In her caption, she gave out some advice, telling her supporters that they needed to eat their veggies as well as cut down on their carb intake as well as exercising if they wanted to look just like her.

Qimmah’s followers quickly responded after she posted. Within 16 hours, the video had amassed a whopping 102,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fanbase

“Wow perfection,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Down right impressive!!!” a fan declared.

“A GODDESS,” another user exclaimed in all-caps.

“God damn…that some awesome looking abs… wow,” a fourth person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about Qimmah’s post. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, as is often the case with this celebrity, the muscly arm also got a strenuous workout as well.

The fitness trainer has been promoting her workout courses lately and this latest clip will likely go a long way to showing off just what can be achieved if her supporters dedicate the time and energy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared another update in which she showed off her midriff, this time while wearing a teeny bikini.