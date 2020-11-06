Valeria Orsini Flaunts Curvy Physique In Cut-Out White Dress

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini stunned thousands of Instagram users around the world on Friday, November 6, when she shared some gorgeous new photos of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 30-year-old model, who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican heritage, was photographed by a gray wall in Miami Beach for the two-slide series. Valeria positioned herself directly in front of the camera and showed off her figure as she switched between two sexy poses.

She stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out in the first image. She brought her hands together in front of her midriff while she pouted and stared directly into the camera’s lens. She posed from her right side in the second photo, displaying her profile and pert backside, which was propped out. Her eyes averted the lens this time.

Her long highlighted blond locks were parted to the left and styled in loose waves that added a touch of sophisticated glamour to her overall appearance. She sported perfectly manicured, short nails that featured a light pink polish.

Valeria displayed her voluptuous assets in a white, cut-out dress that featured a single-shoulder design with one long sleeve. The garment tightly wrapped around her chest as it displayed an ample amount of cleavage, drawing eyes to her bust. Further on show was the model’s sculpted core, as the number was designed with a large cut-out over her midsection. The skintight dress also easily flaunted her curvaceous hips and bodacious backside as it hugged her form. She completed the look with beige, open-toed heels.

In the post’s caption, she shared some sage advice with her followers, telling them to not waste their time on negative thoughts. She also revealed that her dress was designed by Lotus Couture, a Miami-based boutique.

Valeria credited the photos to photographer Gabriel Gonzalez.

Friday’s post was met with much support from social media users, receiving more than 16,000 likes since being uploaded a few hours ago. Furthermore, hundreds of followers posted in the comments section to express their admiration for the model’s figure, good looks, and sizzling ensemble.

“Killed this look,” one individual wrote, adding a single fire emoji to their compliment.

“Gorgeous as always,” chimed in another admirer, filling their compliment with pink-heart emoji.

“So beautiful babe,” a third fan asserted.

“Nice dress, beautiful,” a fourth person added.

The stunner frequently serves smoking-hot looks on her Instagram account. Last week, she shared a post in which she sported a scanty gray top and matching maxi skirt. That content has received more than 15,000 likes.