WWE News: Dana Brooke Opens Up About Dating Dave Bautista & Reveals Why It Didn’t Work Out

WWE superstar Dana Brooke and actor Dave Bautista sparked romance rumors last year when they publicly flirted on social media. The pair seemed to set up a date from their passionate exchanges, though they kept quiet about what went down for months afterward. In a new interview with Forbes, Brooke shared all of the details about what happened between them.

According to Brooke, they went to the Meat Market and Edison in Tampa, Florida. She revealed that they’d always been interested in each other, but a long-term romance wasn’t feasible at the time due to their other commitments.

“We share a lot in common as far as being in the business and outside, and being very passionate about giving back and charity work as well. It’s just with my schedule being so so busy, and Dave doing a lot of movies, our times are very limited. But we still communicate, we still talk on a regular basis, my boyfriend now [Uly Diaz] and him also have a lot in common as far as the fight game goes.”

Brooke’s words suggested that they were always destined to be friends. They parted ways amicably, and they seem to have moved on to new romantic pursuits since then.

As Brooke noted, their respective professions limit their time for having a social life. WWE has a busy schedule that sees its performers working most days of the week, competing all over the world.

Bautista, meanwhile, has seen his Hollywood stock rise in recent years after appearing in several blockbusters. He’s a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is set to appear in the long-awaited Dune reboot.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, the flirting between the pair blossomed after “The Animal” took to Twitter and announced that his relationship at the time had ended. This led to several fans and sports entertainment stars offering to ease his heartache.

Despite numerous potential suitors offering to date the Hollywood star, Brooke was the one who won his affections. The pair exchanged numerous messages and pictures over the following days and it led to them meeting up.

Their short-lived even made it into storylines, as segments featuring their online exchanges were featured on the company’s YouTube channel and The Bump.

Brooke’s is now dating the aforementioned Diaz, a professional boxer who has featured on WWE television. He fought Dolph Ziggler — one of Brooke’s exes — in a Raw Underground segment earlier this year.