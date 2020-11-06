Halle Berry, 54, Flashes Taut Tummy In New Workout Post

Halle Berry is celebrating another Fitness Friday by sharing a workout themed post to her Instagram feed. The 54-year-old works hard to keep her impressive figure in shape and regularly shares tips and tricks with her 6.6 million followers for how they can be successful in their own fitness journies.

In the new upload, Halle posed alongside her friend and trainer Raquel Horsford as the two sported jump ropes around their necks and shoulders. Halle wore high-waisted leggings in a multi-colored pattern which she paired with an orange sports tank covered by a sheer white top. Raquel rocked a royal blue workout ensemble which consisted of leggings and a tank top.

Both women flashed their toned tummies, but followers of Halle kept their eyes on the actress who looked glowing in the gym. She smized into the camera while posing with her right arm on her hip and holding her jump rope in her left hand. Halle flashed her taut tummy in the outfit, showing off part of her impressive six-pack which is featured regularly on her timeline.

The Swordfish star wore her blond and brunette locks down and in loose waves, with a part down the middle. Her bangs were swept to either side of her face, with all of her strands looking somehow perfectly intact after training.

In the caption of the post, Halle highlighted the importance of self-care and noted she has been working on a special fitness project which she will share with her followers soon. She then mentioned how jumping rope can help you re-focus energy, and promoted her weighted jump rope which was available for purchase in her Instagram bio.

In under half an hour, the post from Halle brought in thousands of likes from her adoring fans. The comments piled up underneath the new upload, where fans complimented her enviable body and ageless appearance.

“Just curious, but how on earth did you learn to age in reverse? Looking better all the time,” one admirer wrote.

“Looking great Ms. Berry,” another added with several heart-eyed emoji.

“Good tip Halle! Thank you,” another wrote of the actress’s suggestions.

Dozens upon dozens of emoji also filled up under the workout photo, which ranged from the flexing arm to the fire symbol.

Halle’s fans are used to the hot conditioning posts, as each Friday comes with new gym inspiration on her feed. Just last month she proved how hard work can really pay off by flashing her strong back as she did a pull up in a strappy sports bra.