Halle Berry, 54, Flashes Taut Tummy In New Workout Post

Halle Berry is celebrating another Fitness Friday by sharing a workout-themed post to her Instagram feed. The 54-year-old works hard to keep her impressive figure in shape and regularly shares tips and tricks with her 6.6 million followers for how they can be successful in their own fitness journeys.

In the new upload, Halle posed alongside her friend and trainer, Raquel Horsford, as the two sported jump ropes around their necks and shoulders. Halle wore high-waisted leggings in a multicolored pattern which she paired with an orange sports tank covered by a sheer white top. Raquel rocked a royal blue workout ensemble that consisted of leggings and a tank top.

Both women flashed glimpses of their toned tummies, but fans kept their eyes on Halle, who looked glowing in the gym. She smiled at the camera while posing with her right arm on her hip and the jump rope in her left hand. Halle flashed part of her impressive six-pack, which is featured regularly on her timeline.

The Swordfish star wore her blond and brunette locks down and in loose waves, with a part down the middle. Her bangs were swept to either side of her face, with all of her strands looking somehow perfectly intact after training.

In the caption of the post, Halle highlighted the importance of self-care and noted she has been working on a special fitness project which she will share with her followers soon. She then mentioned how jumping rope can help you re-focus energy, and promoted her weighted jump rope, which was available for purchase from her fitness site, respin.

In under half an hour, the post brought in thousands of likes from her adoring fans. The comments piled up, as fans complimented her enviable body and ageless appearance.

“Just curious, but how on earth did you learn to age in reverse? Looking better all the time,” one admirer wrote.

“Looking great Ms. Berry,” another added fan with several heart-eye emoji.

“Good tip Halle! Thank you,” another follower wrote of the actress’s suggestions.

Dozens of emoji also filled up the comments section, which ranged from the flexing arm to the fire symbol and more.

Halle’s fans are used to her hot workout posts, as each Friday features a new gym inspiration on her feed. In October, she proved how hard work can really pay off by flashing her strong back as she did a pull-up in a sports bra.