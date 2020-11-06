Whitney Johns Rocks A Skimpy Black Bathing Suit In New Selfie

American fitness model Whitney Johns took to her Instagram page on Friday, November 6, and treated her legions of followers to a sizzling hot snapshot.

In the pic, Whitney rocked a skimpy, two-piece bathing suit in black color which perfectly hugged her amazing figure. The short top consisted of triangular cups and a thin string that ran across the chest.

The tiny garment showed off major cleavage while also putting her rock-hard abs and taut stomach on full display.

She wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a black wristband, a silver barbell in her navel, and a pair of dark shades.

The shoot took place indoors, in front of a mirror. A gray wall and a blue glass door could be seen in the background. To strike a pose, she stood straight with her legs slightly spread apart. She tilted her head and gazed at the lens. Whitney also sported a pout to pull off a very seductive look.

Whitney informed users through a tag that her ensemble was from the online beachwear retailer, Kristen Lonie Swimwear.

She included a long caption with her pic in which she reminded her fans to hurry up and join her fitness program in order to avail an early-bird discount. The hottie also listed the components and benefits of the program.

Within four hours of going live, the picture accrued more than 11,000 likes. In addition, several of Whitney’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared 220-plus messages in which they praised her incredible physique and her sexy style.

“Beautiful, stunning physique!! You look amazing, babe. Have a lovely day,” one of her fans commented.

“You have the most perfect body I have ever seen. You are one of my biggest sources of inspiration,” chimed in another user, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the comment.

“You could stop the traffic or the world with your beauty if you wanted but if you stop the time to be able to enjoy yourself forever, it would be perfect,” a third follower wrote.

“Damn, you never fail to wow me!!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Others posted words and phrases like “what a babe,” “absolutely stunning,” and “goddess,” to express their adoration.

Many other models and Instagram influencers also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Katelyn Runck, Lauren Dascalo, and Arianny Celeste.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Whitney shared another sultry photograph on October 22 in which she rocked light green activewear, one which hugged her curves.