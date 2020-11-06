‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Elena Battles Her Feelings

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, November 9, tease that Victor tries to push his children into helping their younger brother, but he has a tough battle ahead. Chance should celebrate a beautiful new engagement with Abby, but instead, he’s entangled with Adam, and things end poorly. Finally, Nate tries to come to terms with the fallout from his affair with Elena.

Victor (Eric Braeden) makes it clear that he’s not going to bend where Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are concerned, according to SheKnows Soaps. It looks like the Newman clan is heading for another crisis. Victor is determined to help Adam (Mark Grossman). He realizes his youngest son is up to something nefarious, and The Mustache hopes to stop him before it goes too far.

Unfortunately, Nick and Victoria have been there and done that so many times. They’re no longer even willing to try to see the good in Adam. Victor tries to insist, but he’s unaware that Victoria has a plan of her own with paperwork for Adam to sign away his rights to Newman forever.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Meanwhile, Adam and Chance (Donny Boaz) share a bond from their Las Vegas days — whether they like it or not. Because of that, things get intensely dangerous for the two men. Although Chance hopes to spend the day with Abby (Melissa Ordway) after their engagement, it doesn’t look like he will have the chance. Duty calls and Chance finds out that Adam is on the move toward Newman, and Chance hastily goes there.

Chance confronts Adam, and Adam is not cooperative with the newly minted Genoa City Police Department detective. Adam is clearly up to something, and several people realize he’s teetering on the edge. Unfortunately for Chance, he steps into the line of fire for his friend, and it could end up putting his dreams of a wonderful life with Abby out of reach.

The consequences of Nate’s (Sean Dominic) one-night stand with Elena (Brytni Sarpy) continue to linger, and his future hangs in the balance. Nate feels certain that the numbness in his hand is going to cost him his profession. Elena thinks that Nate’s hand will heal with time, but he does not appreciate her upbeat attitude about it. Instead, Nate wants to discuss them. Elena doesn’t believe there is anything between them. Although Nate thinks that they’ve been more than friends for a long time, she doesn’t believe it. For her, their indiscretion was simply adrenaline and nothing more, but she may be lying to herself.