Madi Edwards Is All Smiles In Cabo San Lucas While Rocking Skimpy Black Bikini

Madi Edwards seems to be having the time of her life in Mexico, and she’s shared the fun with her fans on Instagram. The model shared a sultry collection of images on Friday in which she rocked a tiny bikini that put her assets on display as she posed in an outdoor lounge area. Her swimwear left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

The images showed Madi standing beside a large rounded white couch just below a spiraling staircase in Cabo San Lucas, according to the post’s geotag. What looked to be a stone fire pit rested in the center of the scene as tall palm trees surrounded the area. It appeared to be a beautifully clear day as the sun washed over the babe and highlighted her tan skin.

Madi sported a one-shouldered black top with a cut-out at the base of her chest that exposed her underboob. The material clung to her bust as a thick band wrapped around her midsection and hugged her curves.

The model’s flat tummy was on full display between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom that plunged into her waist to showcase her abs. Meanwhile, the straps on the sides came up high above her hips and drew in her hourglass figure. Her lean legs were on full display in the tiny thong.

Madi completed her look with some layered necklaces and styled her luscious blond locks down in loose waves.

In the first image, Madi stood with one hip cocked and her back arched to emphasize her killer curves. She extended her arms out and pulled her shoulders back as she closed her eyes and flashed a huge smile. The second snap showed the babe with her hair pulled over her shoulders as she maintained her happy expression.

The post was liked more than 11,000 times. It also received just over 80 comments in an hour, mostly from fans who showered Madi with compliments.

“So damn beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Looking so very beautiful,” another user added.

“Wow Madi, you are a beautiful, enchanting, wonderful, nice girl!!!” a third follower wrote.

“You look really stunning and the best thing is that it appreciates your nature and simplicity,” a fourth fan penned.

Madi’s followers have loved to see her adventures in Mexico alongside fellow model Gabby Epstein. In another share, she went completely topless with tiny yellow thong as she posed at the edge of an infinity pool.