Cindy Prado Flaunts Cleavage And Curves In Skintight Black Dress

American bombshell Cindy Prado updated her Instagram account with some eye-catching new snapshots of herself on Friday, November 6, sending thousands of users into a frenzy.

The 28-year-old Elite fashion model was photographed outside of a large building in the Miami Beach district for the six-photo series. Cindy took center stage in every shot as she switched between a number of sexy poses that displayed her form from different angles.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out and placed one foot in front of the other. Her right hand grabbed on her purse, which hung off of her shoulder, as she directed her face towards the camera’s lens. The second snapshot showed her slightly from her left side as she adjusted her sunglasses. She had both hands on her hips in the third photo. The fourth and fifth displayed the model in a more candid light, while the sixth snapshot showcased her from the back.

She emitted a sultry vibe throughout the series as she wore a pout in every image. Her long highlighted, blond hair was parted to the left and styled in natural-looking waves that cascaded down. She wore her nails short with a light pink polish.

Cindy put her amazing figure on display in a black maxi dress that featured long-sleeves and a cross-wrap front with cut-outs. The garment drew the eye to her bosom as it revealed an eyeful of cleavage. Further on show was her curvy hips and pert backside, as the skintight number tightly hugged her form. She completed the look with a black purse, and high-heeled black booties.

In the post’s caption, she revealed that her outfit was designed and manufactured by Fashion Nova, a popular online clothing company.

Friday’s photoset seemed to be a big hit with social media users, as it amassed more than 12,000 likes in just three hours after going live. More than 150 fans also took to the comments section to vocalize their approval for the model’s famous physique, stunning beauty, and chic outfit.

“Classic, elegant, beautiful, and of course sexy,” one individual commented, emphasizing their words with a fire, red heart, and heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful Cindy! Happy Friday,” chimed in another admirer.

“Wow deadly beautiful! I love the outfit too,” gushed a third fan, following up their compliment with numerous rainbow and star emoji.

“Your figure is perfection! Beautiful black dress. The only downside of the dress is that it hides your gorgeous legs,” a fourth user added.

The stunner has dazzled her fans with several Instagram posts this week. Just yesterday, she shared some images in which she rocked a scanty, pink, snake-skin bikini that hid little of her figure.