Pia Mia Displays Cleavage & Toned Abs In Edgy Bra Top & Rubber Boots As She Shares Thoughts On Healing

Singer Pia Mia rocked a particularly quirky outfit in her latest Instagram post, as she showed off her enviable abs and voluptuous cleavage. The social media star shared her unusual look with followers on Friday, as she mused about healing and courage in the caption.

Pia wore a tiny black bra-top with a curved neckline which put her ample assets on display for the fun photoshoot. The top featured thin shoulder straps, and finished just below her chest so followers could get a good look at her super toned stomach. She paired the skimpy garment with oversized lilac joggers with a psychedelic pink and white pattern covering the shins. Pia also sported a baggy woolen cardigan in white, which featured black horizontal stripes along the cuffs and hemline for a sporty effect. She wore the garment wide open, hanging off her shoulders in order to reveal the rest of her edgy ensemble. Most unusually, the songwriter rocked purple rubber boots, despite being bathed in strong sunlight in the photos.

The “We Should Be Together” singer accessorized with a oversized purse which featured silver padding and a gold clasp. She also held a book in her left hand, and wore her silver-blond hair in a super high ponytail, with her locks styled into relaxed waves.

Pia posed in the sunshine on a sidewalk against a vibrant backdrop of print adverts and posters, as well as bold street art. The buildings behind her were painted mint green and canary yellow. In the first two shots from the slideshow, she posed with her right hand intertwined in her hair. By the latter two images she had added oversized shades and a black silk mask to her ensemble, no doubt to stay safe in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of Pia’s 6.1 million followers took to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the influencer’s quirky look.

“Love those sweats,” commented one fan, alongside three purple heart emoji.

“Yes everything takes us to the next step,” wrote a second, who added a heart emoji to their words.

“Your style always,” added another fan, with a string of fire emoji.

