Lauren Dascalo Looks Smoking Hot Wearing An Orange Versace Bathing Suit In Tulum

Lauren Dascalo served up some sultry looks for the camera in her most recent Instagram update on Friday afternoon. The social media sensation left little to the imagination as she flaunted her flawless figure in some vibrant swimwear as she hit the beach in Mexico.

In the sexy shots, Lauren looked smoking hot as she sported a bright orange Versace bathing suit. The swimwear accentuated all of her enviable curves with its thin spaghetti straps that flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. It also flashed her abundant cleavage with a square neckline and daring side cut.

The suit fit snugly around her slender waist and was cut high over her curvy hips. Her muscular thighs and round booty were also in the spotlight. She accessorized the sexy style with a thick gold chain around her neck and matching hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Lauren stood on the beach in Tulum with her hands on her hips and her head tilted. The second shot featured the model with her thumbs hooked into the front of the swimwear. She tugged the material down in the third snap to expose even more skin.

The next slide showed Lauren sitting on the beach with her legs apart. She had sand stuck to her booty and legs as she bent her knees. Her elbows rested on her legs and her eyes were closed. The final two pics were close up snaps of her chest in the bathing suit.

In the background of the photos, some green foliage and palm trees could be seen. The bright blue sky also peeked out from behind the scenery.

Lauren’s over 1.1 million followers make short work of showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 6,200 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 360 messages during that time.

“Your really beautiful! When will you start with a lingerie line?” one follower ask.

“Orange is your colour [sic] babe,” another stated.

“Sexy and beautiful goddess!!!” a third user wrote.

“Your so gorgeous and amazing Lauren love u,” a fourth comment read.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms about showing off her insane curves online. She’s often seen posing in skimpy ensembles such as scanty lingerie, teeny tops, and revealing bikinis in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a red lace lingerie set as she lounged on her balcony in Miami, Florida. That post was also a hit among her fans. It’s reeled in more than 33,000 likes and over 750 comments thus far.