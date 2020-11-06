‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Nick Worries About Victoria’s Scheme

The episode of The Young and the Restless that aired on Friday, November 6, featured Victor calling for family unity to help Adam, whom he feared was teetering on the edge of something bad. Elsewhere, Amanda noticed Billy and Lily’s flirtation. A struggling Faith ended up telling off her Uncle Adam, and her friend tempted her with something dangerous in the park.

Victor (Eric Braeden) visited Victoria (Amelia Heinle) at her office. He broached Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), visiting Johnny, and Victoria said no. She also noted that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) left town. Then Victor changed the subject to Adam (Mark Grossman) and tried to get her to have a family meeting to help his youngest son. Nick (Joshua Morrow) came in and wondered if his dad was kidding. They argued back and forth for a bit, and then Victoria suddenly agreed, which made Nick reluctantly agree.

After Victor left, Nick asked his sister what her angle was, and she said she wanted to ambush Adam with paperwork to cut ties with his Newman inheritance officially. Nick thought her move would make Victor mad, but Victoria said their dad had to choose once and for all whose side he was on.

Adam walked into Crimson Lights and told Sharon (Sharon Case) that he’d had an epiphany and congratulated her on Rey’s engagement (Jordi Vilasuso). Sharon asked for more details, and then Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) saw her uncle and went off on him. Adam attempted to defend himself and deflected the blame onto Victoria, which further enraged Faith. She ran out in a huff even though Sharon asked her not to. Rey came in, and Adam left. Sharon worried about Faith, but Rey was happy to hear she’d stood up for herself.

Faith went to Chancellor Park, and Jordan (Madison Thompson) offered her something to take the edge off.

Chelsea had a dream that Adam revealed he’d done something awful to his family, and then she woke up, but she was dizzy and hallucinated. Billy (Jason Thompson) appeared and told her what an awful person she was. Billy declared that her boys would be raised to hate her. Chelsea woke up and grabbed a slat from the cot, and tried to open the door to the room she was locked inside of.

At Chancellor Media, Billy brought Lily (Christel Khalil) eclairs from her favorite place, far from Genoa City. Lily worried people would notice and warned Billy to keep it professional. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) showed up, and later after they had a big win with a client, she suggested that they go somewhere and celebrate alone. When Amanda went out, Billy let Lily know that their co-worker was onto them.

Amanda met with Devon (Bryton James), and she informed him that she planned to look into her mother’s neighbor. He asked her to keep him in the loop. Earlier, Devon and Abby (Melissa Ordway) had discussed starting a new service to help at-risk youth find jobs.

Finally, at the penthouse, Adam received a text from Victor about a meeting, and Young Adam (Dane West) shook his head.