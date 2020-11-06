WWE Rumors: Officials Reportedly Want Talented ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Star To Receive More Opportunities

According to WrestlingNews.co, several influential people behind the scenes in WWE are reportedly pushing for Chad Gable to be given more opportunities on television.

The Friday Night SmackDown superstar recently rejected his “Shorty G” moniker and started reusing his original name again.

This character makeover suggested that he might be in line for a push, though he was kept off the last SmackDown episode as creative supposedly had nothing for him on the night.

However, the fact he was even called “Shorty G” suggested that McMahon wasn’t a fan of the superstar’s height. That wasn’t the case, however.

According to the report, Vince McMahon gave Gable the comedy gimmick because he wanted to help the former Tag Team Champion become more popular with the fans. While the gimmick was poorly received, in the chairman’s head it was supposed to be a boost for the superstar.

Gable has been compared to Kurt Angle due to their similar athletic backgrounds. The WrestlingNews.co article also used the Hall of Famer in regard to Gable’s WWE career and the company’s mindset toward him.

Angle was also given a comedy gimmick early on in his career in an effort to connect with fans as an entertainer. This element of his persona, coupled with his undeniable in-ring prowess, eventually led to him becoming a main eventer.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, “Shorty G” was supposedly the chairman’s way of showing his appreciation for Gable’s impressive performances during last year’s King of the Ring tournament. The boss is supposedly still a fan of the star.

The report stated that McMahon admires his toughness. Prior to joining the company, he represented the United States at the 2012 Olympic Games. The chairman reportedly respects the performer for his non-sports entertainment accomplishes, but he thinks that there’s something missing from his arsenal in WWE.

Daniel Bryan is one of the people who’s supposedly pushing for Gable to ascend the card. The former World Champion became a member of the writing team earlier this year, and he’s made it his goal to elevate deserving talents.

Bryan reportedly thinks that the company could be doing more with the talented performer. The fact that Bryan is still an active in-ring performer could mean that he’s given a program with Gable down the line as well.

In the past, Bryan has vouched for several underutilized wrestlers, including Drew Gulak. In some cases, it’s led to them receiving more television time.