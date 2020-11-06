Gleb Savchenko Announces End His 14-Year Marriage Days After ‘DWTS’ Elimination With Chrishell Stause

The hunky pro dancer shocked fans with his divorce announcement.

Gleb Savchenko shocked fans with news that he and his wife are divorcing.

The 37-year-old Dancing with the Stars pro dancer shared the sad news on Instagram days after he was eliminated from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition alongside his partner, Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause.

On his social media page, the Russian-American hunk shared a photo of him with his wife of nearly 15 years, dancer Elena Samodanova, and their two young daughters, Olivia and Zlata, as they posed on a beach at sunset.

In the caption to the photo, Gleb revealed that he and his wife are “parting ways” after 14 years of marriage. He noted that they will co-parent their daughters and he asked his followers asked for privacy and “healing.”

Gleb also disabled the comments to his post so his 344,000 followers were unable to post reaction to his shocking announcement.

Elena also shared the news on her Instagram story. The dancer posted a pic of the former couple with a broken heart between them.

“After 14 years of marriage, with my deepest sadness, our road is coming to an end,” she wrote.

In a separate Instagram post, seen here, Elena also posted a cryptic comment that said, “I don’t hate you. I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.”

In the comments section, several fans began speculating that the couple’s split may have something to do with Gleb’s sizzling Dancing With the Stars season with Chrishell, which ended this week with a steamy bedroom-themed dance.

“I hope his dancing with the stars partner had nothing to do with this,” one follower wrote.

“Did you see the chemistry with those two dancing? I called it. Esp the foxtrot! The only part he sang out loud was saying ‘you’re mine” to her, damnnnnn,” another added.

Others said it was unfair to speculate on what went wrong, and especially wrong to point fingers at Chrishell, who recently went through a divorce from This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

“If a few weeks with a new dancing partner ruined their marriage, there was trouble in paradise to begin with,” one follower wrote.

“It takes 2 to tango, do not put this on CHRISHELL,” another chimed in.

In the past, Gleb’s wife admitted that her hunky husband’s fans did not care that he was married.

“They’re just in love with him,” she once told that The Daily Mail.

She added that she learned how to accept her husband’s admirers because it was part of the job.