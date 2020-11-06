Suzy Cortez Straddles A Motorcycle In A Skimpy Thong For Smoking Hot New Update

Suzy Cortez took to her Instagram page to share another scantily-clad photo that saw her in a bra and matching thong. The post was added to her feed on November 6 and provided the perfect Friday treat for her 2.4 million fans.

The shot was snapped from behind and captured Suzy’s famous backside. She posed in a dimly lit room and the area in front of her was blurred. Suzy was perched up on the back of a motorcycle with a leather seat and a chrome exhaust pipe could be seen underneath of it. The model arched her back and looked over her shoulder, averting her gaze to the side. Her arms were tucked in front of her, presumably on the handlebars. She popped her derriere toward the camera and put on an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored.

On her upper half, Suzy sported a skimpy white bra that showed a lot more than it covered. It had a set of thick straps that were snug on her shoulders and back and each side had a set of plastic fasteners to adjust the size. Another strip of fabric was tight under her shoulder blades and her entire bronze back was on full display.

Suzy teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as hot. They matched the same color and style as her top and had a similar strap that stretched over her lower back. The garment was worn snug on her hips and its tight fit helped to highlight her hourglass frame and bombshell curves. The thong cut of the bottoms also exposed the model’s peachy posterior.

She wore her long, brunette locks down and slightly waved and most of her hair tumbled over her shoulders while a few pieces fell in the middle of her back. Suzy also appeared to be wearing a pearl necklace as her only visible accessory.

The post has attracted a ton of attention from fans, earning over 13,000 likes and 200-plus comments within two hours of being shared. Most fans complimented Suzy’s bodacious backside while a few more used emoji instead. About half of the comments were in English and the other half were in Portuguese.

“How always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“You are in amazing shape Suzy,” a second social media user wrote.

“I would like to see all the photos you took in harley davidson,” another Instagrammer chimed in with a single heart.

“Quite possibly the baddest baddie alive!” one more complimented.