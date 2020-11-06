Keilah Kang Flaunts Phenomenal Body In Skintight Leggings & Skimpy Sports Bra

American model Keilah Kang took to Instagram on Friday to flaunt her incredible figure in formfitting activewear. The brunette beauty wore a skintight two-piece for a rooftop photoshoot as she wished her followers a “happy Friday.”

Keilah wore formfitting leggings in black, white, and blue with a sexy pattern. The stretchy material was black over the model’s curvaceous booty and shapely upper thighs, before descending into a pattern that made it look as if Keilah was wearing thigh-high sports socks, with white legs encircled with blue and black stripes above the knees. The stunning brunette teamed the racy leggings with a skimpy sports bra in royal blue which showed off a significant helping of cleavage. The bra featured a low, curved neckline and thin shoulder straps. Its material stretched over the model’s chest, before cinching in underneath her cleavage, emphasizing her slender midriff. Keilah’s outfit perfectly showcased her toned mid-section, which was left bare by the revealing sportswear ensemble. In her caption, Keilah revealed her outfit was from Bombshell Sportswear.

The social media star teamed her outfit with white sneakers and socks, and wore her glossy brown locks in loose waves cascading over her shoulders from a trendy center parting. In the first shot of the slideshow, Keilah looked at the camera with her hands in her pockets and her right leg bent. The second and final image showed her walking away from the camera as she played with her long locks, which gave followers a look at her toned booty. A beautiful orange sunset was visible over a wall in the background, and the spire of a nearby church could also be seen.

In just three hours, the post racked up more than 52,000 likes, and many of Keilah’s 2.3 million followers had already headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on her smoking hot look.

“You are hot AF with everything that u wear!!,” wrote one fan, who added a peach, a fire, and a peeping eye emoji.

“Yaaasssss more booty shots FTW,” commented another, alongside a string of fire emoji.

“Wow absolutely stunning,” added a third admirer, with a heart-eye emoji.

Keilah regularly updates fans with shots of her fit body, and on Thursday November 5 posted a photograph of herself in a super clingy olive green dress. As The Inquisitr reported, the flimsy dress clung to her every curve, highlighting her hourglass figure, while its short hemline showcased her toned thighs. You can see the post here.