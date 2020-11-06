Isabella Buscemi Shows Off Killer Curves In Skimpy Cami-And-Panty Set

Internet sensation Isabella Buscemi captured the attention of thousands of her 2.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, November 6, when she shared a sizzling new snapshot of herself in a revealing ensemble.

The 22-year-old was photographed in a lush bathroom that featured white-and-gray marble walls and a marble bathtub. Isabella struck a sexy pose for the camera as she situated herself in the center of the frame.

She stood up straight with her right hand tugging on her top and her left hand grabbing on her bottoms. She cocked one hip out to emphasize her curvy physique. She sported a pout on her face, and her head was tilted slightly to the left as she stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, highlighted locks were parted slightly off-center and styled in large waves that fell around her shoulders. Her short nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a lavender polish.

Isabella flaunted her busty assets in a skimpy white camisole top that featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and back, and large pink letters that read “Come Here Daddy.” The garment’s bandeau-styled body wrapped around her chest and exposed a great deal of cleavage.

She teamed the top with a pair of matching, high-rise bottoms that read “Please” in the front. The briefs showed off her hips and backside, while their thick sides, which were raised up to her waist, accentuated her slim core.

She accessorized the intimate look with a gold nameplate necklace, a ring, and a navel piercing.

The smoking-hot image proved to be popular with social media users, amassing more than 22,000 likes in just two hours after going live. More than 300 followers also showed their support by heading to the comments section to shower Isabella with compliments on her enviable form, good looks, and choice of attire.

“Oh my god yes! Lord you are so unbelievably gorgeous, a masterpiece,” one Instagram user wrote, following their words with a red-heart and crying-face emoji.

“Absolutely unreal how beautiful a woman can be,” a second fan added, filling their comment with fire emoji.

“You are out of this world! Gorgeous,” a third admirer commented.

“You have a great, perfect body,” a fourth individual proclaimed, adding a number of flower and fire emoji to their sentiment.

The stunner has tantalized Instagram users with plenty of jaw-dropping content this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded another photo of herself in the same bathroom, this time rocking a minuscule black thong while leaning up against the wall. That post has received more than 83,000 likes, so far.