Alexa Collins Looks Smoking Hot As She Shows Off Ample Cleavage In A Red Bikini

Alexa rocked a swimsuit from her Poema Swim x Alexa Collins collaboration collection.

Alexa Collins gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Friday afternoon. The model returned to her account to show off her killer bikini body in a sizzling new snap that added some serious heat to her page.

The image was taken at Poema Swim in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, per the geotag, which long time followers of the model will recognize as the brand she collaborated with for a swimsuit collection earlier this year. She posed against a gallery wall covered in several different photos depicting luxurious beach views and beautiful cityscapes, among a slew of other scenes, and gazed at the camera in front of her with an intense and alluring stare.

In the caption of the photo, Alexa informed her fans that the looks from her collaboration with the brand were now on sale on the website. She enticed them even more by rocking one of the bikinis from the collection that perfectly suited her killer curves.

The 25-year-old looked smoking hot in the bold red two-piece by her own design. The swimwear set included a halter-style top with triangle cups and thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. She looped her thumbs through the bottoms of its band and tugged it down in a teasing manner, exposing even more of her ample cleavage that was already displayed thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline.

The matching bikini bottoms were arguably even more risque, though Alexa’s followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. The triangle-style number covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, leaving her curvy hips and toned thighs well within eyesight for her fans to admire. The thin straps of its waistband were pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her tiny waist. The style also helping to draw attention to her flat tummy and abs.

It wasn’t long before Alexa’s online audience began showing her latest social media appearance some love. The post has amassed over 5,400 likes after just 35 minutes of going live, as well as dozens of compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“Beautiful body!” one person wrote.

“Simply WOW,” quipped another fan.

“Every pic of you just seems to be getting better and better — you’re an epic beauty!!” a third follower gushed.

“Head turner for sure,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been sharing several swimwear looks on her Instagram page lately. On Monday, shared another shot from her trip to Mexico in which she wore an orange two-piece while hanging out in a cave. The photo fared extremely well, earning more than 27,000 likes and 366 comments to date.