Alessandra Ambrosio Arches Her Back, Showcases Sand-Covered Booty In Sultry Beach Snaps

Brunette beauty Alessandra Ambrosio has a body that seems to be made for bikinis, and she does not seem to mind showing it off. On Friday, she delighted her 10.2 million followers with a couple of snapshots that featured her rocking a tiny tie-dye number while soaking up some sun on the beach.

Alessandra’s bathing suit was dyed with shades of pink and white. The top had triangular cups, and the bottoms had a cheeky, low-rise style with thin side straps that sat low on her hips. They had small gold details on the sides and on the back. The straps also had small seashells attached to the ends, adding a tropical vibe to the set.

The model wore her long hair styled straight.

For accessories, she went with a pair of dangle earrings and a gold bracelet.

The post included two pictures that captured the model on the beach. Both images caught her from a side angle as she flaunted her figure.

In the first frame, Alessandra arched her back while she held her hands in her hair. The camera captured her hair falling midair as she looked over one of her shoulders and smiled at the lens. The image was cropped at the tops of her thighs, showing off most of her fabulous physique. The front and back of her body was covered in sand. The pose highlighted her taut abs and toned back and arms.

The second photo was a closeup shot of Alessandra’s butt. The image gave her fans a good look at her seemingly perfect derrière and her the sexy curve of her lower back. She held her fingers in the strap on her swimsuit bottoms drawing the eye to her hips.

Alessandra kept the caption simple, leaving only a seashell emoji.

The post was popular among Alessandra’s online audience. More than 49,000 of her fans “liked” the post within an hour of her sharing it.

“I adore you! You’re always sooooo beautiful and fresh!!” one Instagram user wrote.

“Absolutely beautiful,” a second admirer chimed in, adding two red hearts and a smiley face emoji.

“Thankful for the zoomed in shot!” quipped a third fan.

“Peachy, stunning and very beautiful,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Alessandra appears to spend a lot of time at the beach in revealing outfits. Last month, she shared a photo that caught her showing off her body in a tiny lavender bikini. She sat on a swing that was situated over the ocean while she enjoyed the sun on her skin.