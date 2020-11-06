WWE News: Paige Opens Up About Being Physically Abused By Former World Champion

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Paige was a guest on the latest episode of GAW TV. The WWE superstar discussed a variety of topics in the interview, including her experiences of being physically and mentally abused by ex-boyfriend Alberto El Patron.

Patron — who competed in WWE as Alberto Del Rio — was recently indicted by a grand jury and charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, it was alleged that he attacked an unnamed woman with various objects and threatened to harm her son after he suspected her of having an affair.

This also caused fans and pundits to wonder if Paige had known this side of Patron while they were together. Their relationship regularly made headlines for the wrong reasons, especially following a well documented public dispute that took place in an airport in 2017.

The airport incident led to speculation that Patron had physically assaulted Paige. While she denied it at the time, she has since revealed that there were occasions where he was physically abusive toward her.

Paige didn’t mention Patron’s name because he’s “Voldemort” to her, but she noted that the rumors about them were true and recalled what she had to go through.

“People victim-blame too which is crazy. I’ve never openly talked about my ex which is very out there. I’ve never talked about it, but it was very obvious what was happening, what I went through. In the beginning, you’re fighting back with this person.”

Paige went on to say that the abuse gradually became worse. At first, it was every few months, then it was every few weeks until it eventually became a daily occurrence.

According to Paige, she was trapped in a room and getting beaten up to seven times per day by the end. She said that she always thought she’d be able to hand those types of situations due to her upbringing, but it proved to be difficult to fight back in the heat of the moment.

The WWE superstar also said that she never went public with the information because she didn’t want to come across as an internet blame victim.

“I’ve never spoken about it before, whether podcasts or interviews, I always stayed away. But now it’s completely out there. I’m like, ‘why am I shying away from this? Why am I not brave enough to talk about it?'”

According to Paige, she believes in karma coming around to punish bad people. Now that Patron has finally been caught, the world knows all about his behavior.