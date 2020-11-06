Bru Luccas Flaunts Her Deep Cleavage & Hourglass Curves In A Colorful Crop Top & Mismatched Bikini Bottoms

A Friday Instagram post from Bru Luccas immediately sent her 3.5 million followers into a frenzy. The model signaled that this was another snap taken in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and her bikini-clad figure looked absolutely incredible.

Bru’s new photo showed her facing the camera. She had a broad smile on her face and her blond tresses were styled in loose waves that tumbled over her shoulders. She stood with her hands resting on her upper thighs and a few bracelets could be seen on one wrist.

It appeared that Bru stood in a spot with the ocean in the background. The backdrop had a hazy, muted effect that guaranteed that all eyes were on the Brazilian model’s phenomenal physique.

The 26-year-old beauty wore a formfitting floral crop top along with a skimpy pair of bikini bottoms. The top had peach-colored flower blossoms and a teal background spotted with leaves. It had a scalloped ruffle along the deep-V neckline and a knotted tie between her breasts.

The top also had short sleeves and the bottom hem rested right under her busty assets. The revealing neckline allowed Bru to flaunt an enormous amount of deep cleavage and the cut of the garment highlighted her hourglass curves and slim waistline.

The skimpy bikini bottoms had pink straps that crossed Bru’s hips and tied on the side. A minuscule bright green patch of fabric completed the piece and sat well below the model’s navel.

The straps sat high on Bru’s waist and enhanced the voluptuous curves of her hips. The photo was cropped at her upper thighs, but it revealed enough skin to generate a lot of heat for her millions of followers.

In just an hour, nearly 70,000 likes and 500 comments poured in from the bombshell’s fans.

“What a cutie pie,” one fan commented.

“Mesmerizing beauty,” another raved.

“So perfect, goddess,” a follower praised.

“This woman right here is so dope…n FINE AF,” someone else wrote.

This new photo, which was seemingly taken at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos, was just the latest in a string of sultry snaps of Bru that were taken in Mexico. Earlier this week, she teased everybody with another bikini look that she shared via a video.

In that clip, Bru teasingly got out of bed and shook her booty as she walked outdoors to look out over the ocean. More than 175,000 people liked that clip, one of several recent shares that have garnered a massive amount of love.

So far, this new snap is getting plenty of love as well as it seemed to highlight all of Bru’s most popular assets. Her deep cleavage, hourglass curves, and genuine smile all won rave reviews from her enthusiastic followers who certainly loved what they saw.