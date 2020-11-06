Kindly Myers Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Bikini With Very Racy Cutout

Model Kindly Myers treated her 2.1 million fans to a video of herself in an extremely racy bikini on Friday. The blonde bombshell took to Instagram to share a clip of herself wearing a blue and red two piece with an insanely risqué cutout.

The top of Kindly’s teeny tiny two-piece consisted of two small pieces of material — one in red, one blue — which were pulled across her chest by thin white strings. Two more thin straps stretched up over Kindly’s shoulders and tied behind her neck in a halter-esque style. In the center of the bikini top was a semi circle-shaped cut-out which bared a large portion of the social media star’s cleavage. She paired the top with matching bottoms in a royal blue hue, which tied in large bows with white strings on each hip and were so low rise they barely protected her modesty.

Kindly wore her long blond tresses in a straight sleek style with a center parting as she talked to her fans. Most of her hair was pushed back behind her shoulders, although a few tendrils hung forward to frame her pretty face. Her most unique accessory no doubt was the wad of U.S. dollars that she tucked into her bikini bottoms. In the background viewers could see an unmade bed with an adorable pup lying on it, and a quirky black light fitting that hung from the ceiling.

At the beginning of the video, Kindly talked to her fans, before taking the money out of her bikini bottoms and bending forward to show it to the camera before jumping up and down so her chest jiggled.

A number of Kindly’s followers took to the Instagram comments section to share their thoughts on the sexy clip.

“Why are you so perfect?,” wrote one admirer, who added a kissing face and fairy emoji to their complimentary words.

“Looking more beautiful with age,” commented another fan.

“This is the best I’ve seen lately,” added a third, alongside a lipstick print and star emoji.

Kindly is no stranger to showing off super revealing looks to her Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr reported, on Friday November 6 she rocked a seductive ensemble as she posed next to a bookshelf. The social media star sported a black thong bodysuit which bared her booty as she leaded against the wooden shelving unit filled with books. The lingerie comprised panels of see-through black lace and a shiny white material, and Kindly wore her blond hair loose in large glamorous curls.