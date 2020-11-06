Kelsea Ballerini Shows Off Killer Legs In Short Dress & Cowboy Boots

Kelsea Ballerini sizzled in her latest Instagram snap. The country music star looked smoking hot as she showed off her playful side during a photo shoot.

In the racy pic, Kelsea stunned as she opted for a black and white color block dress. The garment boasted short sleeves that gave fans a peek at her toned arms, while it fit snugly around her petite midsection.

The outfit hugged Kelsea’s curvy hips and round booty. The skirt fell high over her thighs and put her killer legs on full display. The singer’s casual, yet classic look was elevated to remind her admirers of her country roots as she rocked a pair of cow-print cowboy boots on her feet.

Kelsea stood in front of a white backdrop as she posed with her backside toward the camera. Her back was arched and she had one knee bent while flexing her calf muscle. She rested her hands in front of her and pushed her booty out as she looked over her shoulder with a flirty smile on her face. The lights hit her glowing skin to show off her sun kissed complexion as well.

In the caption of the post, Kelsea used emoji to quote a lyric from the hit song “Whose Bend Have Your Boots Been Under?” from one of country music’s most beloved female artists, Shania Twain.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Kelsea’s 2.2 million followers instantly began to share some love for the post by clicking the like button more than 30,000 times within the first hour after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 340 messages about the snap during that time.

“Your boot game has and will always be the strongest!!!! Can’t get enough!” one follower said.

“GO OFF WITH THE SHANIA REFERENCE,” another wrote.

“Your smile warms my heart!!!” a third comment read.

“Shania vibes allllll the way,” declared a fourth social media user.

The singer always appears to look confident no matter what she’s wearing. Her fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport everything from sexy dresses to ripped jeans, and they still can’t get enough.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last month Kelsea looked like a total smokeshow when she posed in an animal-print bathing suit with a black cowboy hat on her head. That snap has garnered more than 108,000 likes and over 770 comments to date.