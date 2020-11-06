Leigh-Anne Pinnock Wears Short Blazer Dress & Green Thigh-High Boots For ‘Little Mix The Search’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. She and her band members currently have their own talent competition, Little Mix The Search, on BBC One and are using the social media platform to promote the show.

For the latest taping, Pinnock stunned in a short black blazer dress that fell above her upper thigh. The low-cut item of clothing displayed her decolletage, which was left bare. She paired the look with lime green thigh-high boots that featured numerous large pockets. Pinnock kept her nails short for the occasion and accessorized herself with earrings and rings. The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker sported her dark hair in dread and styled the majority of her which were tied locks tied up in a ponytail, leaving a couple of strands down at the front.

The 28-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured on the set of the show. The entertainer was snapped sitting down on a chair in the shape of a bubble with her legs crossed over. Pinnock rested one arm on her upper thigh and stared over to the right.

In the next slide, she was photographed standing up in front of a plain white wall with her legs parted open. Pinnock held the bottom of her dreads while staring directly at the camera lens with her head tilted to the side.

In the third and final frame, the X Factor winner appeared to be tugging at her locks while gazing over to her right, which helped showcase her side profile.

In the tags, Pinnock credited her hairstylist Stefan Bertin, makeup artist Gemma Wheatcroft, and styling duo Zack Tate and Jamie Mcfarland for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of 50 minutes, her post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 880 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her 6 million followers.

“LEIGH ANNE ARE YOU TRYING TO KILL ME?? STUNNING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I literally can’t get over this look,” another person shared.

“My girl is serving us LOOKSSSSS,” remarked a third fan.

“Oh my actual lord! these boots are insane,” a fourth admirer commented.

On November 6, Little Mix released their sixth studio album, Confetti, which received a lot of praise from music critics and their fanbase, also known as Mixers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the record achieved a Metascore of 71 based on four reviews.