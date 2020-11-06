Ronda Rousey Rocks Daisy Dukes & Enjoys Ranch Life In Latest Instagram Video

Ronda Rousey took to Instagram on Friday and gave her 13.1 million followers a glimpse into her life as a farmer.

The former UFC star uploaded a video of her spending time with two black cows called Bavette and Porter. The clip showed her brushing the former, which supposedly marked a first for their relationship.

In the accompanying caption, Rousey revealed that the animal hasn’t let her brush her down in the past. Porter, on the other hand, watched on feeling “jealous” as Bavette got most of the attention.

Rousey was in a pen surrounded by grass, dirt and fencing. The surrounding area was made up of trees and acres of land, while the sky was full of clouds. A glimmer of sunlight tried to burst through, but the day looked dreary for the most part.

In the caption, Rousey encouraged her followers to support Browsey Acres and “live sustainably.” Browsey Acres is a ranch located in California that Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, set up to take care of animals.

The MMA star dressed casually for the occasion, sporting a white t-shirt, black daisy dukes, farming boots and a pair of glasses. Her blond hair hung below her shoulders as she patted down one of the animals.

Rousey’s fans appreciated the upload as well. As of this writing, the video has gained over 17,000 views and numerous comments. Most of the people who responded shared positive sentiments toward the fighter and were happy to see her enjoying herself.

“This lady is living the best life, a life I’d love,” noted one Instagram user.

“I hope we see her back in WWE soon!!! Miss the armbar moments!! Love you, Ronda,” wrote a second Instagrammer.

“Porter has just got to get over it. Bavette wears the pants in the family now! Cow power,” stated a third Instagram fan.

Rousey seemed content in the clip, and while her fans enjoyed the footage, many of them want to see the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion return to the squared circle soon.

“The Baddest Woman on the Planet” hasn’t wrestled since WrestleMania 35 and her in-ring future has been up in the air since then. However, she’s reportedly contracted to the company until next year.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Rousey has been spotted training with wrestlers in recent times, suggesting that her long-awaited comeback could be on the cards. It is believed that officials want her to feud with Becky Lynch again in the coming months.