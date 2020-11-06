Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Bounces Around In Revealing Blue Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley has shared a revealing new video to her Instagram timeline which is stunning her 1.8 million followers. The Bedazzled actress posted the new upload on November 6 which featured her frolicking around in the shallow waters of the ocean. The 55-year-old stumbled around in the water, looking to trip over herself as she bounced in her bright blue bikini.

The revealing swimsuit had low rise string bottoms and a traditional halter top which tied around her back and her neck. The top had small shiny triangle embellishments making the garb sparkle in the sun. Elizabeth sported black shade sunglasses with a thin silver frame. As she moved around in the water, the actress smiled and the clip looked to cut off before she was about to say something.

Elizabeth’s famous cleavage was the star of the show as she bounced around in the crystal clear waters. She wore her long brunette locks down and in loose waves, with her bangs sweeping to the sides of her face as she played in the shallows. She tagged her swimsuit line in the post, as she frequently uploads photos of herself wearing bathing suits from her collection.

In the caption, the Austin Powers actress noted that it was a throwback video from before “bloody covid.” She said she “vaguely recollected” splashing around in the water that day and added a blue heart emoji for extra effect.

The sexy new upload received a lot of love from her followers, bringing in over 11,000 likes and 50,000 views in less than half an hour. Hundreds of comments also piled up below the new post, where fans fawned over her impressive body at 55-years-old.

“You look smoking hot baby yeah,” one user wrote playing off Austin Power’s famous catchphrase.

“Nice frolicking,” a second added.

“Gorgeous and amazing what else can be said,” another user asked.

“Looks like Heaven!! You’re such an absolute Goddess!!” a fourth fan wrote.

Hundreds of emoji also built up in the comments section, as fans complimented Elizabeth with the fire symbol and heart-eyed smiley face.

Visitors to her page are used to the sexy swimsuit naps as she enjoys showing off her enviable body to her followers. Her last revealing shot came at the end of October when she posed in a white bikini which displayed her super slim tummy. Her cleavage was out yet again stealing the show, as she smiled and played with a Union Jack prop. The designer looks just as good in a one-piece after she recently debuted another piece from her line. The black one-piece had a deep plunge neck but covered up Elizabeth’s tummy as she smiled at the camera.