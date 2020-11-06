Lori Loughlin’s Clever Timing Could Really See Her Released From Jail In Time For Christmas With Her Daughters

The 'Fuller House' star could exit jail three days early due to a holiday-related loophole.

Lori Loughlin could really be home in time for the holidays.

The former Hallmark Channel queen, who is serving a two-month prison sentence after pleading guilty in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, isn’t due to be released until Sunday, December 27, but a holiday-related loophole could get her three fewer days in the slammer and the possibility of a Christmas at her California mansion with her daughters, Isabella, 22, and Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21.

It is highly possible that the Federal Bureau of Prisons could move Loughlin’s release date up due to the way the holidays fall for 2020, according to documents obtained by E! News.

“The Bureau of Prisons may release an inmate whose release date falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, on the last preceding weekday unless it is necessary to detain the inmate for another jurisdiction seeking custody under a detainer, or for any other reason which might indicate that the inmate should not be released until the inmate’s scheduled release date.”

That means there is a possibility that Loughlin could be released from jail as early as Thursday, December 24, because December 25 is a national holiday and lands on a Friday.

Paul Marotta / Getty Images

Loughlin is reportedly a “wreck” in prison amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the thought of missing the holiday season with her kids is also one of her biggest concerns.

“She is a complete wreck and the thought of being locked up during Thanksgiving and Christmas is really messing with her head. It’s a nightmare,” a source told OK magazine.

The Fuller House actress checked into the Federal Correction Institution in Dublin, California, on October 30, weeks before her November 19 surrender deadline, as previously shared by The Inquisitr, and it appears she may have been motivated by the calendar.

“She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s,” a source close to the star said.

No matter what happens, Loughlin won’t be spending Christmas with her husband of 23 years, Mossimo Giannulli. As punishment for his role in the scandal, the fashion designer will serve a five-month sentence at The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc. Like his wife, he was given until November 19 to surrender, although he has yet to do so.

Before the college admissions scandal rocked her career, Loughlin was a familiar face on made-for-TV holiday movies. Her acting resume includes roles in the films Homegrown Christmas, Every Christmas Has a Story, North Pole: Open for Christmas, and more.