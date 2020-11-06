Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: Ava Gives Julian Advice & Jason Crosses Paths With Britt

During Friday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Julian Jerome will be anxious to figure out a plan. His sister Ava Jerome will do her best to help, but she may not be able to save him this time. Viewers will also see an interesting interaction involving Jason Morgan and Dr. Britt Westbourne, while chaos erupts thanks to Alex Marick shaking things up at Anna Devane and Dr. Hamilton Finn’s place.

The General Hospital sneak peek posted on Twitter reveals that Ava and Julian will spend some time taking stock of his messy life. He knows that he may soon be exposed for his involvement in the baby swap. If the truth comes to light, Sonny Corinthos will likely destroy him. Julian talked with Cyrus Renault about selling him Charlie’s Pub, but he may have shared more than he should have with the mob boss.

The preview shows Ava questioning her brother and suspecting that he got the worst end of something. According to General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps, she will give Julian some advice. Apparently, she will not feel all that certain that he will do as she suggests though. It seems likely that her advice will involve accepting help from her husband Nikolas Cassadine.

"I will never allow you around Scout and Danny again!" #GH pic.twitter.com/kJ4s8jAamA — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) November 6, 2020

Many General Hospital viewers are bracing themselves for the possibility that Julian will soon be leaving Port Charles. Rumors have been swirling signaling that likelihood, although the show has not addressed it. Unfortunately, actor William deVry has all but explicitly confirmed his exit. Will Julian get to do this on his own terms or will his past catch up to him once and for all?

Elsewhere in Port Charles, General Hospital teasers detail that Jason will have a conversation with Britt. It looks as if they will be at the Floating Rib, and she’ll ask if he just paid her a compliment.

Some General Hospital fans have been speculating that something might begin to develop between Jason and Britt soon. They had another interesting interaction not long ago that raised eyebrows among curious viewers. Despite his love for Sam McCall, there do seem to be some potential sparks that could lead to something with Britt.

General Hospital spoilers also reveal that Alex and Finn will face off at Anna’s house, and Maxie could end up in the crossfire. Peter will have disappointing feedback for Lulu on her piece for The Invader, entirely oblivious to what’s going with his loved ones. In addition, Sam will not mince words when confronting her mother about falling off the wagon.

Fans have plenty to look forward to with Friday’s show and General Hospital teasers hint that the week ahead will be a wild one too.