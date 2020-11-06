Holly Sonders Shows Some Skin In A See-Through Black Bodysuit With Red Bottom Heels

Holly Sonders went scantily clad in her latest Instagram snap on Friday afternoon. The former Fox Sports host left little to the imagination when she opted for a sheer bodystocking that showed off a ton of skin.

Holly wasn’t shy about putting her enviable curves on full display in the pic. She flaunted her athletic body with confidence as she let it all hang out in the black lace bodysuit.

The garment featured long sleeves that clung to her toned arms and shoulders. It also cinched at her midsection to flaunt her taut tummy. The suit was snug over her curvy hips and round booty, while accentuating her long, lean legs.

The sports reporter may not have needed to add any extra sex appear to the ensemble, but she opted to rock a pair of black stiletto red bottom heels anyway. The Christian Louboutin shoes also featured metal spiked accents.

Holly stood at the door of an open elevator for the snap. She had her phone in her hand as if she were on an important phone call. She posed with her backside facing the camera and her back arched.

She had one arm hanging over her pert derriere and her legs apart as she twisted her torso to look over her shoulder with a spicy expression on her face.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in bouncy curls that spilled down her back.

In the caption of the post, she asked her followers to come up with witty comments about who she may have been talking to on the phone, promising to pin the best three remarks.

Holly’s 481,000-plus followers immediately began to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 2,000 times within the first 24 minutes after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 100 messages during that time.

“Great shot by the photographer!” one follower wrote.

“Every picture is more beautiful then the previous pic. You are a stunning woman,” another declared.

“Stunning look. Great shot,” a third user gushed.

“I think I love her more than anything in the world,” a fourth person commented.

The model never appears to be shy when it comes to flaunting her incredible physique in racy outfits online. She’s been known to sport sexy styles whether she’s dressed up for a night on the town or lounging around her house.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a purple lace lingerie set with thigh-high white stockings. To date, that post has raked in more than 10,000 likes and over 250 comments.