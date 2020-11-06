Ana Cheri Stands On A Swing & Showcases Her Pert Derrière In Thong Bikini

Brunette bombshell Ana Cheri took her Instagram page to give her followers a nice look at her fabulous physique on Friday. She sported a polka-dot thong bikini while she posed in the ocean and stood on a swing.

Ana’s swimsuit was a beige color with brown dots. The top was a bandeau style with thin shoulder straps. It fit her chest snugly, emphasizing her ample cleavage. The bottoms were a skimpy thong with thin straps that were tied into bows and pulled high on her waist.

The former Playboy model wore her hair down in loose waves, and she accessorized with a gold dangle bracelet.

The update was presented in a video format, and it began by showing Ana on a beach. The ocean was off to one side of the frame and a few fluffy clouds filled the sky in the background. The popular influencer stood in front of the camera pulling on the straps on her bikini bottoms while she gave the lens sultry glances. She backed up, giving her followers a nice look at her flat abs and hourglass shape.

The video then jumped to showing Ana from behind as she walked in shallow water toward the swing, which was situated in waist-high water the ocean. Her perky derrière was the focal point of the clip as she walked forward slowly with her arms down and her fingers skimming the top of the water.

The next scene captured Ana from behind closing in on her booty while she stood on the swing. Another frame saw her sitting down swinging with her hands above her head on the ropes. The pose showed off her slim waist and shapely back along with her wet cheeks.

The post was a smash hit among Ana’s 12.6 followers, with more than 51,000 of them hitting the heart button with two hours of her sharing it to her account.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section to rave over the titillating clip.

“[S]weet mother of Goodness OMG WOW very beautiful gorgeous astonishing amazing WOW perfection WOW,” gushed one admirer.

“You are such a blessing so unbelievably gorgeous,” a second follower wrote, adding a heart-eye smiley face and red heart emoji.

“Too crazy! Too hot, way too hot,” a third comment read.

“Very nice. Beautiful as always,” a fourth fan respond with a flame emoji.

Last month, Ana delighted her fans with a sexy snap that saw her posing on a bed wearing nothing but an open white shirt exposing her voluptuous chest and curvy hips.