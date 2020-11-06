Chloe Saxon Looks Pretty In A Pink Monokini & White Sneakers

Chloe Saxon let it all hang out as she opted for a very revealing bathing suit look in her latest Instagram update on Friday afternoon. The stunning model went into bombshell mode as she posed seductively for the camera.

Chloe looked pretty as she rocked a pink monokini for the shots. The garment featured just one sleeve, as well as an asymmetrical neckline that could hardly contain her massive cleavage.

The swimsuit boasted a daring cut in the midsection to flaunt her flat tummy and impressive abs. It was also cut high over her voluptuous hips while accentuating her muscular thighs.

Although it likely wasn’t the attention-grabbing element of the ensemble, Chloe did accessorize the look with a dainty gold chain around her neck, hoop earrings, and a pair of white Nike sneakers.

In the first photo, Chloe squatted down with her legs apart. She tugged at her suit and looked away from the camera. The second shot was similar, but featured the curvaceous model staring into the lens with a smile on her face.

In the final pic, she placed both of her hands on her backside. In the background, a gray couch and matching rug could be seen, as well as mirrored coffee and end tables. In the caption of the post, she joked that she had to run down a boy in her athletic shoes.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. She styled the locks in loose waves that she tied into pigtails, which hung down both of her shoulders.

Chloe’s 844,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snaps by clicking the like button more than 4,000 times within the first 45 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“You can run me down anytime you want Chloe,” one follower quipped.

“Haha, you wouldn’t have to run me down. Looking gorgeous!” remarked another.

“You looks Amazing today Chloe, perfect body,” a third comment read.

“So pretty babe,” a fourth user gushed.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her fill her timeline with racy snaps. She often shares pics of herself sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, scanty lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe recently grabbed the attention of her followers when she posed in a skintight leather dress that hugged her enviable curves like a glove. That post was also popular among her fans. To date, it’s pulled in more than 18,000 likes and over 260 comments.