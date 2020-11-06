Tori Spelling Admits Her Kids Didn’t Recognize Her In ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’, Even Though She Had Blond Hair

Tori Spelling confessed that her children didn’t recognize her as a teenager when she sat them down to watch Beverly Hills, 90210 — the smash hit show she starred in from the age of 17. In an interview with Us Weekly to promote the new podcast she is recording with former co-star Jennie Garth — 9021OMG — she revealed that the little ones name checked both Jennie and Ian Ziering, but didn’t recognize their mom.

“I put scenes on for my kids when they were a little bit younger. And the crazy thing is they looked at it and they were like, “Oh, there’s Jennie!” And I was like, “OK, do you see Mom?” And they’re like, “There’s Ian!” and they couldn’t find me,” she told the publication.

Tori explained that their failure to recognize her was all the more baffling given that in the scene they were viewing, she had the same hair blond color that she currently wears.

“I was showing them a scene when I did not have red hair. I had blonde hair; I didn’t look that different. I suddenly was like, “Shoot!” They did not recognize me,” she revealed.

The actor said it was a “hard truth” that her children — Liam, 13, Stella, 12, Hattie, 9, Finn, 8, and Beau, 3 — didn’t spot her in the iconic series, in which she played the character Donna Martin for 10 seasons, from 1990 to 2000. However, she did tell Us Weekly that the little ones were “so excited” about the show’s one-season revival BH90210 that they started watching more of the original series.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Tori also revealed that when the cast were shooting the reboot in Vancouver, all of their children visited and “got to hang out together.”

“For us that is like the next generation. We started as kids, we were all together. And then our kids all became friends,” she explained.

Fame at a young age didn’t come without its downsides for Tori, however, and according to The Inquisitr she recently opened up about how her starring role on Beverly Hills, 90210, meant she was targeted by trolls in the early days of the internet.

In a candid post she shared to Instagram on October 18, Tori confessed that as a young actor, she struggled with her appearance after trolls called her a “frog” and said she was “bug-eyed.” In the post’s caption, she revealed that after years of insecurity, she finally began to appreciate her eyes when she starred on the cover of Rolling Stone during the promotional run up to the release of Scream 2. She explained that her unique eyes “made” the cover photo as they perfectly conveyed her emotion. See the post here.