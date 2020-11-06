Katya Elise Henry Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Dangerously Short White Halter Dress

Brunette bombshell Katya Elise Henry shared a new Instagram post on Thursday that raised heart rates among her 7.8 million followers sky high. The trio of sultry snaps revealed some daring poses and prompted a huge reaction from her fans.

Katya wore a clingy white dress and a pair of strappy heels for this set of snapshots. She stood at the bottom of a spiral staircase that had tile steps and white railings, and it provided the perfect backdrop for her sultry snapshots.

The 26-year-old model had her dark tresses pulled back away from her face and fastened into a low, loose bun at the nape of her neck. Quite a few wisps were left loose to gently frame her face and she wore large gold hoop earrings.

The model chose a piece that appeared to be from the Are You Am I fashion line. The “Dael” garment had a halter neck and was made of stretchy ribbed cotton that had a somewhat sheer effect.

The garment left Katya’s back fully bare and the bottom hem barely covered her peachy booty. In the first photo, she leaned forward and rested her hands on the railing along the wall. She arched her back slightly and looked toward the camera.

Katya raised one foot up behind her, a move that highlighted her muscular legs. Tattoos could be seen in several spots on her fit physique and fans could not miss her killer shoes.

The Minnesota native wore an incredible pair of shoes, and they appeared to be Christian Louboutin red sole sandals. The multi-color sandals had very high heels and strappy ties over the ankles and were the perfect complement to her white dress.

The second photo showed Katya standing tall with one hand on the railings on each side of her. She tilted her head back and stood in a position that accentuated her hourglass curves.

The final snapshot of the series raised temperatures by showing Katya from behind. She placed one foot on the step ahead of her and flaunted her curvy derriere.

This trio of pictures received more than 280,000 likes and 2,000 comments over the course of 18 hours. As is often the case with Katya’s posts, quite a few people wrote notes that suggested that her beau, Miami Heat basketball player Tyler Herro, was a very lucky guy. Others gushed over the alluring ensemble and racy vibe.

“GODDAMN YOUR TAN AND THAT DRESS,” one fan declared.

“Hottest ever!!!” a second fan raved.

“Wow!! You’re perfect!” commented a follower.

“Beautiful queen!” someone else determined.

Katya’s followers never tire of her frequent booty-focused shots. Earlier in the week, she showcased her jaw-dropping curves in pink workout gear that accentuated her busty assets and pert bum.

That earlier pair of shots received plenty of love, garnering more than 222,000 likes. However, in less than a day, this formfitting garment and high heel combination have fully eclipsed it.