;’Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Two Weeks Ahead, November 9-20: Silent Dinner Date & An Evil Command

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the weeks of November 9-13 and November 16-20, reveal that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and his obsession with a certain mannequin will take center stage. When the Hope doll makes a sinister request, will Thomas comply and give in to his dark desires? Or will he seek the help that he really needs? Teasers for the week of November 9-13 and November 16-20 indicate that there may still hope for Thomas.

Monday, November 9 – Steffy & Hope Defend Thomas

Thomas and the Hope doll’s relationship moves into the next phase, per SheKnows Soaps.

As seen in the image below, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) found the Hope dummy. He tells Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) what he found at Thomas’ apartment. However, he’s stunned when they rationalize his creepy finding.

Tuesday, November 10 – Hope’s Surreal Meeting

Hope comes face-to-face with the mannequin that looks exactly like her. She’s caught off-guard by how realistic the dummy is.

Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) places Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) in the hot seat. She knows that her sister is hiding something about the men in her life.

Wednesday, November 11 – Thomas’ Silent Dinner Date

Thomas loses his grip on reality when he has dinner with the Hope doll.

Liam wants to protect Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) from his father and makes certain demands. Finn reminds Liam that he doesn’t have guardianship of the little boy, Hope does.

Thursday, November 12 – An Evil Voice Inside His Head

Thomas battles with a dark command from the sinister mannequin.

Someone interrupts a marriage proposal with a crisis of their own. Will Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) pop the question to Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden)? It seems as if their romantic plans may be ruined by one of their mothers.

Friday, November 13 – Unspoken Feelings On The Bold and the Beautiful

Zoe and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) share a bittersweet moment as they realize that they have feelings for each other, but cannot act on them.

Wyatt asks Eric Forrester (John McCook) to forgive Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer), but is it too late for Queric?

Two Weeks Ahead B&B Spoilers

Wyatt and Flo have to intervene when their mothers nearly come to blows, according to Twitter. Quinn won’t allow Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) to get her hooks into her husband and blasts her. However, Shauna gives back as good as she gets.

Douglas and Thomas are happily reunited by the end of the week of November 16-20. It appears as if someone has figured out that the designer has a serious mental illness. The Inquisitr reported that he has paranoid schizophrenia.