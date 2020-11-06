Hailey Baldwin Denies Rumors That She Is Pregnant With Justin Bieber’s Child

The couple have been married since 2018.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber spoke out about rumors that she and husband Justin Bieber are expecting their first child.

The famous model denied that she is pregnant, calling out an American tabloid before they published a story claiming she and her popstar beau were due to become parents. Hailey took to her Instagram story on Thursday night to call out celebrity and entertainment magazine Us Weekly, claiming that she was aware they were about to break a story about her rumored pregnancy.

“I am not pregnant. So please stop writing false stories from your ‘sources’ and focus on what’s important aka the elections.,” she wrote, followed by three blue heart emoji. She endorsed Democratic candidate Joe Biden, as seen on her social media posts.

Hailey, like many of her young celebrity pals such as Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, has been a prolific voice on social media in the lead up to the 2020 presidential elections, encouraging her fans to go out and cast their ballots.

She and Justin have been married for just over a year, as they celebrated their one-year anniversary on September 30 – which Hailey made sure to publicly celebrate with an adorable set of black and white pictures from their wedding day. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019, about a year after officially becoming husband and wife at a courthouse in New York City, according to a Billboard report.

Rumors that Hailey could be pregnant started surfacing after celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi claimed “two A-listers will be announcing a pregnancy in a few months,” Elle magazine reported. The social media page reportedly takes gossip from users without confirming their veracity, sparking plenty of rumors in the Hollywood universe. According to Elle, DeuxMoi also said it got some responses to the post saying it was “definitely not Hailey,” while also pointing at actresses Dakota Johnson and Alicia Vikander as “guesses.”

Omar Rawlings / Getty Images

Hailey, 23, and Justin, 26, are reportedly “on the same page” about having children, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The good-looking couple seem to want to have kids together, but they are not at a hurry at this point in their lives.

“Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her. Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way. They are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another,” a source told Us Weekly.

When asked about how many kids him and Hailey were planning on having during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Justin said it was up to his wife because it was “her body,” according to Insider.