Bruna Rangel Lima Flaunts Killer Curves In Tight Booty Shorts & Tank Top: ‘That Cali Glow’

Bruna Rangel Lima showed off her incredible curves in a stunning promotional video for Bang Energy on Instagram this week. The sultry clip showed the model rocking a skimpy tank top and booty shorts as she posed on a rooftop in California. She looked absolutely radiant in her skimpy ensemble and fans couldn’t get enough.

Bruna’s ensemble included a white cropped tank top with the Bang Energy logo on the front and thin straps on her shoulders. The low-cut neckline plunged into her chest and exposed her ample cleavage as the back scooped low to show off her muscles. The slightly material clung to her bust and cut off at her waist, so her flat tummy was on full display.

Bruna paired the shirt with some black booty shorts that came up to her belly button and hugged her hourglass figure. The skintight fabric stretched over her backside and rested at the top of her thighs to perfectly define her curvy booty and lean legs.

The babe accessorized her outfit with some gold bracelets and some small hoop earrings, and she wore her brunette-blond locks down in straight strands.

The video showed Bruna strutting around a Los Angeles rooftoop, according to the post’s geotag. Lounge chairs covered the deck as vibrant green trees surrounded the area. The bright California sun washed over her body and caused her tan skin to glow. She walked along the silver railing, swaying her hips in a way that emphasized her figure.

At one point, she turned around and arched her back to give fans a glimpse at her pert derriere. Later, she perched on the edge of a gray chair and leaned forward in a way that caused her cleavage to spill out even more. All the while, the stunner stared at the camera with bedroom eyes.

The post garnered more than 56,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many people expressed admiration for Bruna in the comments section.

“You are out of this world! Gorgeous!” one fan wrote with a few emoji.

“You look AMAAAZZZIINGG,” another user added.

“Such a dream girl,” a third follower penned.

“How are you always the most spectacular and dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful?” a fourth fan asked.

Some users left compliments in the form of various emoji.

Bruna always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another share, she flaunted her glowing skin once more as she rocked a skimpy lingerie set in her bathroom.