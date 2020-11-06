Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Black Mini Dress

On Friday, November 6, British model Rachel Ward shared a series of stunning snaps with her 622,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 29-year-old posing in a parking garage. The geotag indicated that the pictures were taken at Hotel Hospes Maricel and Spa, located in Illes Balears, Spain.

Rachel sizzled in a plunging ruched black mini dress with cut-out detailing. The skintight garment showcased her incredible curves and toned legs. She accessorized the look with black boots, a pair of hoop earrings, a purse, and what appears to be a silver watch on her right wrist. The blond bombshell also styled her long locks in a sleek ponytail with numerous hair ties.

In the first image, Rachel stood with her hand on her waist. She looked directly at the camera lens with her mouth slightly open. She leaned against a white pillar and bent one of her knees in the following photo.

The third shot showed her standing next to a black vehicle. She rested her arm on the hood of the car, as she touched the side of her thigh. Rachel returned to the pillar in the final photo. She turned her neck and appeared to be in the process of flipping back her hair. She held onto what looks like a long white coat that had been placed on one of her shoulders.

In the caption and body of the post, Rachel tagged the clothing retailer Oh Polly, suggesting that is where she received her ensemble.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel’s followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Stunning my gal,” wrote one fan.

“Wow looking so beautiful,” remarked a different devotee, adding both a heart-eye and a heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Such a doll,” added another admirer.

“Gorgeous rach babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, along with two kissing face and one heart emoji.

The social media sensation engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, Rachel often posts pictures that show her wearing fashionable ensembles. For instance, she recently uploaded a photo, in which she wore a white wrap dress, Gucci tights, and high-heeled boots. That post has been liked over 7,000 times since it was shared.