WWE News: The Undertaker’s ‘Final Farewell’ Confirmed For ‘Survivor Series’

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, WWE recently released a statement confirming that this month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view will be The Undertaker’s “Final Farewell.”

“The Deadman” is scheduled to appear at the event, which takes place on November 22, to celebrate his legendary career. The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990, so this show is a fitting occasion for fans to say goodbye to the icon.

It’s highly unlikely that The Undertaker will compete at the event. As the WrestlingNews.co article pointed out, his “Boneyard Match” against AJ Styles at this year’s WrestleMania appeared to be his final outing as an active performer.

As TalkSport previously documented, The Undertaker hasn’t officially ruled out lacing up his boots again, though. He revealed that he’d possibly return to the ring if Vince McMahon needed his star presence.

“If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it. At this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

As the TalkSport article noted, The Undertaker recently stated that he’d love to have the long-desired dream match with Sting, though he doesn’t think it’d be a good idea given the ages of both veterans and their inability to put on the best physical showcase as a result.

If The Undertaker and Sting match is in the works for WrestleMania 37, Survivor Series would be the perfect pay-per-view to set it up. Sting debuted in the company at the 2014 event, so it would be significant for him as well. That’s if he doesn’t join AEW this weekend as recent reports have speculated.

WWE’s statement also highlighted how the company is celebrating the superstar’s career on the Network throughout the month of November. Dubbed the “30 Years of the Deadman,” the festivities include documentaries, photo galleries and more.

In addition to celebrating The Undertaker’s storied legacy, the pay-per-view will see Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown engaging in cross-brand warfare.

Superstars from both shows will lock horns against each other for bragging rights. This will include two traditional multi-person tag team matches and champion-versus-champion bouts.

Sami Zayn is currently scheduled to face Bobby Lashley, and Roman Reigns is expected to take on Randy Orton. As of this writing, the participants in the men and women’s five-on-five tag bouts have still to be finalized.