Larsa Pippen Shows Off Eye-Popping Curves In Super Clingy Psychedelic Dress

Larsa Pippen set pulses racing as she posed on a porch in a super clingy maxi dress that perfectly showed off each and every curve. The influencer took to Instagram on Thursday to share the risqué look with her 2 million-strong army of followers.

Kim Kardashian’s former bff sported a psychedelic gown with a very low neckline and a low hemline for the al fresco photoshoot. She looked incredible in the figure-hugging dress, which contrasted beautifully with her tan thanks to a swirling pattern of reds, yellows, blues, and whites, on a black background. The trippy garment featured a square neckline which served to give fans a serious glimpse of Larsa’s bombshell cleavage, while two uber-thin shoulder straps secured it in place.

Larsa had scraped her long blond tresses up into a very high ponytail secured with a hair tie for the photoshoot. She leaned against a square cream pillar with her right hand raised to her jawline, as she pouted her lips and shot a sultry look at the photographer. The Instagram model appeared to be stood on the porch of a house, as wrought iron chairs with white cushions were visible in the backdrop. Two large windows, a storage solution, and a lamp attached to the wall could also be seen behind Larsa.

In the caption, Larsa revealed that the look was from British clothing brand Pretty Little Thing. A number of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the skintight ensemble.

“That dress fits you perfect!,” wrote one admirer.

“That dress look nice and it seems you are getting plenty of fresh air in it,” commented a second, who appeared to remark on the photoshoot’s outdoor location.

“Hi Larsa. You are absolutely gorgeous,” added another, who included a string of rose, heart-eye, and “100” emoji in their comment.

Larsa’s gown may have been extra clingy, but her latest look was certainly less revealing than a bikini snap she posted on Wednesday November 4. As The Inquisitr reported, the social media star sported a teeny tiny string bikini for a poolside snap, sending fans wild in the process. The black two-piece featured rows of tiny jeweled studs, giving it a glittering effect. The top comprised two triangle cups that perfectly showed off her cleavage and tied in a halter neck style behind her neck. Larsa had pulled the thin black waistband of the bottoms up above her hips in order to rock the trendy high-legged style. You can see the post here.