Vanessa Hudgens Slays Wearing A White Laced Bikini In Turks & Caicos

Vanessa Hudgens dropped the jaws of her 39.5 million Instagram followers on Friday afternoon. The actress looked stunning as she hit the beach and posed for the camera in the sexy throwback photos.

In the racy snaps, Vanessa — who is best known for playing the role of Gabriella Montez in the High School Musical films — flashed her incredible body as she opted for a white laced bikini that perfectly complemented her glowing skin while vacationing in Turks & Caicos.

The skimpy top featured a square neckline and was tied down the front with a black string. The garment flaunted Vanessa’s cleavage, as well as her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini briefs were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her petite waist as they emphasized her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her killer legs were also on full display in the shots.

Vanessa spiced up the swimwear with a gold chain around her neck that connected to a matching piece of jewelry around her waist. She added multiple bracelets on her wrists, some hoop earrings, and a bellybutton ring. She completed the island look with a pair of trendy sunglasses over her eyes.

In the first photo, Vanessa stood on the white sand beach with one leg in front of the other. She raised both of her arms up and tilted her head to the side. The second shot featured her with her hip pushed out and her hands on her glasses.

In the final photo, the brunette bombshell tugged at her bikini bottoms and looked away from the camera. In the background, the bright blue water and clear sky could be seen.

In the caption of the post, Vanessa revealed that she wished she could go back and find the serenity she had when the pictures were taken.

She wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle for the snap. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and lightly brushed over her shoulders.

Vanessa’s followers went wild for the pics, which earned more than 325,000 likes within the first 39 minutes after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also left over 1,000 comments during that time.

“This is the content we need,” one follower stated.

“Keep blessing us, yes queen,” another gushed.

“Your vacation photos are saving this country right now,” declared a third user.

“You’re setting the internet on fire,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Vanessa has been sharing plenty of throwback bathing suit photos, and her fans have been right their to support the posts. Earlier this week, she rocked a colorful print two-piece for a throwback pic, which has reeled in more than 1.9 million likes to date.