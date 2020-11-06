Georgia Recount Will Take Place According To Election Rules, Says Secretary Of State Brad Raffensperger

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday morning that the state will undertake a recount of the votes cast in the 2020 presidential election. Speaking to reporters in Atlanta, Raffensperger said there were a little fewer than 5,500 votes remaining to count across Gwinnett, Floyd, Cherokee and Cobb counties, in addition to 8,890 military ballots that will be counted if they arrive by the end of business Friday.

“Right now, Georgia remains too close to call. Out of approximately 5 million votes cast, we’ll have a margin of a few thousand. The focus for our office and for the county election officials for now remains on making sure that every legal vote is counted and recorded accurately,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger acknowledged the enormity of the task in front of election officials and the gravity of its impact on the nation itself.

“As we are closing in on a final count, we can begin to look toward our next steps. With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia. Interest in our election obviously goes far beyond Georgia’s borders. The final tally in Georgia, at this point, has huge implications for the entire country,” Raffensperger continued.

In recognizing what’s at stake, Georgia’s top election supervisor stressed that even though “emotions are high,” the state’s officials will not be “distracted” by what’s being said by either side. Instead, their focus is successfully completing their duties.